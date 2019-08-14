Honeywell International Lowered Holding in Epr Pptys (EPR) as Valuation Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Cubic Asset Management Increased Position by $1.04 Million

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 424,550 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q EPS 32c; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Backs 2018 Investment Spending $400M-$700M; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 32.01 million shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 02/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple’s CEOs are exchanging barbs, but they’re clearly dependent on each other; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS NOT A SAFETY ISSUE AND WILL REPLACE ELIGIBLE BATTERIES, FREE OF CHARGE- APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 2.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wespac Advsr Limited invested 1.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Beacon Capital Management holds 0.01% or 921 shares in its portfolio. Night Owl Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,859 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.33% or 1.01 million shares. Family Firm Inc owns 7,374 shares. 82,138 were accumulated by Suncoast Equity Management. Waddell And Reed reported 4.36 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 126,625 shares. Asset Mgmt has 425,768 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability holds 6.38 million shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. Hendley And invested in 4.65% or 47,725 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Lc has invested 4.9% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma invested in 1.6% or 9,085 shares. M Secs accumulated 66,570 shares.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares to 213,620 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,565 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR).

