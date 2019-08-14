Honeywell International Lifted Stake in Sun Communities (SUI) by $588,230 as Market Value Rose; Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) Shareholder Spinnaker Trust Increased Its Stake

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Sun Communities Inc (SUI) by 16.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 4,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 34,837 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, up from 29,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Sun Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $142.75. About 539,946 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (BDX) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 16,833 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 15,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $253.34. About 909,273 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Msci Industrials Index (FIDU) by 10,428 shares to 76,057 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,685 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Vance Tax (ETB).

