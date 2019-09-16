Honeywell International Lifted Position in W P Carey (WPC) by $583,200 as Stock Value Rose; As La Z Boy (LZB) Stock Value Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Its Position by $8.19 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 83.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 272,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The hedge fund held 52,960 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, down from 325,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.11. About 187,001 shares traded. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 24,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 681,997 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC); 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold WPC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 88.70 million shares or 4.96% more from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De reported 361,771 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 264,196 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 284,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Amer accumulated 2,740 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Argi Invest Svcs Llc holds 5,567 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carroll Finance Assoc Incorporated owns 876 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 14,859 shares. 67,205 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 4,860 shares. Planning Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 87,184 shares. Boston Lc holds 48,661 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Morgan Dempsey Mngmt Ltd holds 77,701 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $257.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 8,700 shares to 29,070 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 26,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,169 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold LZB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 40.81 million shares or 0.29% less from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) reported 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech Incorporated invested in 50,581 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.26M were reported by Northern. Smith Graham & Advsrs Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 297,442 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Moreover, Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc has 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 13,944 shares. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated owns 699 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corp stated it has 55,395 shares. 614 were reported by Fmr Lc. Qs Investors Limited Company accumulated 0% or 12,234 shares. Guggenheim Lc reported 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 43,685 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Federated Inc Pa accumulated 34,213 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 4,177 shares.

Analysts await La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. LZB’s profit will be $25.70M for 15.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by La-Z-Boy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.95% EPS growth.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 78,950 shares to 151,170 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 383,437 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.