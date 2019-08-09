Honeywell International Lifted Holding in Kilroy Rlty (KRC) by $540,000 as Market Value Rose; Optimum Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding in Hercules Capital (HTGC) by $840,000 as Share Value Rose

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (KRC) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The institutional investor held 46,454 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 million, up from 39,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Kilroy Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.65. About 521,354 shares traded. Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) has risen 11.15% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical KRC News: 14/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KILROY REALTY, L.P. AGREES TO SELL $250 MILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: MOODY’S AFFIRMS KILROY REALTY SR RATING AT BAA2; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kilroy Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRC); 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS TO ISSUE $200 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.35% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES BY OCTOBER 22, 2018; 23/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY BOOSTS COMMON DIV 7.1%; 25/04/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – UPDATED GUIDANCE RANGE OF NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE FOR FY 2018 TO $3.49 TO $3.64 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Kilroy Realty Raises Dividend to $0.455; 14/05/2018 – KILROY REALTY CORP – 2018 SERIES B WILL PAY INTEREST SEMI-ANNUALLY AT A RATE OF 4.35% PER ANNUM AND MATURE ON OCTOBER 18, 2026; 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS EXITED KRC IN 1Q: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kilroy Realty, L.P.’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa2; Outlook Stable

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 91.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82,000, down from 76,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 635,835 shares traded or 12.80% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23; 23/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Prices Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes due 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81 million and $304.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,805 shares to 10,433 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Group holds 0% or 40,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Cibc accumulated 20,685 shares or 0% of the stock. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Connor Clark & Lunn has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 15,300 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 7,000 shares. Salzhauer Michael has 23,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2.00M shares. Prelude Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 66,739 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1.17% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 119,041 shares. Sigma Planning, Michigan-based fund reported 10,262 shares. Muzinich & holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 1.18 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com accumulated 600 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.04% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.69 million activity. $1.45 million worth of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) shares were sold by ROSE TYLER H.

Investors sentiment is 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 19 investors sold KRC shares while 82 reduced holdings. only 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.44% less from 101.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lasalle Inv Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 35,300 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Schroder Invest Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 0.01% or 16,175 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,932 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 44,657 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs reported 62,680 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 43,718 shares. The New York-based M&T Natl Bank has invested 0% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Zimmer Prtnrs Lp reported 1.25 million shares stake. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC). Charles Schwab Invest has 1.32M shares. Gideon Capital Inc owns 0.11% invested in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) for 4,119 shares.