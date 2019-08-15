Honeywell International Increased Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding By $475,380; Atrion (ATRI)’s Sentiment Is 1.13

Atrion Corp (ATRI) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 53 hedge funds opened new or increased holdings, while 47 sold and decreased their equity positions in Atrion Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.20 million shares, up from 1.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Atrion Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 38 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Honeywell International Inc increased Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) stake by 17.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Honeywell International Inc acquired 12,510 shares as Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI)’s stock rose 2.95%. The Honeywell International Inc holds 83,730 shares with $3.19 million value, up from 71,220 last quarter. Omega Healthcare Invs Inc now has $8.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 829,210 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 14/05/2018 – Omega Receives Approval to Transition Majority of Orianna Portfolio; Signature Portfolio Restructuring Completed; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Capital Mgmt holds 0.21% or 9,968 shares in its portfolio. 274,316 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.01% stake. Cibc Asset Management owns 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 7,629 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.02% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Regions Fin Corp has invested 0% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.28 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Camarda Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 46,777 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Goelzer Invest Management Inc invested in 342,180 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Macquarie Grp owns 267,787 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Atrion Corporation for 3,483 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 11,580 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1,400 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 0.61% in the stock. Grisanti Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1,080 shares.

