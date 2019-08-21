Honeywell International Increased Its American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stake by $753,645 as Share Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Ycg Has Lowered Holding

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,140 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, down from 14,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.57. About 5.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 16,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.9. About 659,892 shares traded or 0.84% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC)

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Buy American for Safer Growth with Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Retirement – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Campus Communities Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Campus Communities and Walt Disney World Resort Celebrate Commencement of Construction on Disney Internships & Programs Future Housing – Business Wire” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson Could Turn Around After its Strong Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

