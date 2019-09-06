Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Reaches $171.46 After 4.00% Up Move; RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (RHNO) Shorts Up By 216.67%

The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 276,072 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNITThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $123.37 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $178.32 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HON worth $4.93B more.

RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO) had an increase of 216.67% in short interest. RHNO’s SI was 1,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 216.67% from 600 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 1 days are for RHINO RESOURCE PARTNERS LP (OTCMKTS:RHNO)’s short sellers to cover RHNO’s short positions. It closed at $0.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 9.26% above currents $171.46 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Friday, July 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.37 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 18.14 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.33 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.68 million. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.