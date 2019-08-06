Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Reaches $164.69 After 9.00% Up Move; Shorts at LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (LYSFF) Raised By 38.21%

LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF) had an increase of 38.21% in short interest. LYSFF’s SI was 257,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 38.21% from 186,600 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 860 days are for LEROY SEAFOOD GROUP ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LYSFF)’s short sellers to cover LYSFF’s short positions. It closed at $6.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.65% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $164.69. About 563,282 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATIONThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $118.50B company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $179.51 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HON worth $10.66B more.

LerÃ¸y Seafood Group ASA produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, smoked and marinated, and M.A.P. seafood products in Norway. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. It operates through four divisions: Farming, Wild Catch and Whitefish, Value-Added Processing, and Sales & Distribution. It has a 10.17 P/E ratio. The firm offers whole and processed salmon, whitefish, trout, shellfish, pelagic fish, and sushi fish products under various brands.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coho Prtnrs Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. First Manhattan has 1.57% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Albert D Mason reported 8,280 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.4% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 888,397 shares. State Bank Of Stockton reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Wendell David Associates stated it has 26,221 shares. Kanawha Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,478 shares. Baldwin Mngmt Ltd Company holds 3,250 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Td Asset Inc has 0.26% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.07 million shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 9.55M shares or 0.42% of the stock. Adirondack Tru reported 721 shares. Rech And Mngmt has 1,629 shares. Somerset Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund owns 14,496 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $183 target in Monday, April 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18700 target in Friday, July 19 report.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.48 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.50 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 17.42 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.