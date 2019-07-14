Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Diversified Machinery company, Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Honeywell International Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.98% of all Diversified Machinery’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Honeywell International Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Honeywell International Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.10% 11.30% Industry Average 4.81% 21.84% 9.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Honeywell International Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International Inc. N/A 159 27.57 Industry Average 260.77M 5.42B 44.54

Honeywell International Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.67 1.81 2.31 2.55

With consensus target price of $184.5, Honeywell International Inc. has a potential upside of 4.15%. As a group, Diversified Machinery companies have a potential upside of 67.01%. The research analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Honeywell International Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Honeywell International Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2% Industry Average 5.58% 7.47% 14.09% 21.78% 33.34% 28.20%

For the past year Honeywell International Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Honeywell International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Honeywell International Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.19 and has 1.47 Quick Ratio. Honeywell International Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Honeywell International Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Honeywell International Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Honeywell International Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.36 which is 36.16% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Honeywell International Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.