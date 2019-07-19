Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) Comparison side by side

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International Inc. 160 3.14 N/A 6.14 27.57 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 4 0.11 N/A -3.45 0.00

Demonstrates Honeywell International Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Honeywell International Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 11.3% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Honeywell International Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.12. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.08 beta.

Liquidity

Honeywell International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Honeywell International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Honeywell International Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.11% for Honeywell International Inc. with average price target of $184.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Honeywell International Inc. and Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 77.5% and 48.8% respectively. About 0.1% of Honeywell International Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Honeywell International Inc. -0.58% 4.56% 11.82% 12.68% 20.1% 28.2% Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation 23.44% 23.44% 15.84% -17.88% -60.3% 27.42%

For the past year Honeywell International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation.

Summary

Honeywell International Inc. beats Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants, as well as electricity, gas, and water providers. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. The company was founded in 1920 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. This segment also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including OEM/commercial, fossil fuel and nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.