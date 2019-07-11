Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Raised by $432,640 Its Stake; As Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Stock Declined, Sarissa Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) by 492.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 266,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.80M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.06% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $74.14. About 1.55M shares traded or 89.53% up from the average. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has risen 23.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ICPT News: 26/03/2018 – Intercept Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS: CONCURRENT $92M PRIVATE PLACEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Liver Biopsy Data from POISE Phase 3 Substudy Supports Obeticholic Acid’s Ability to Reverse or Stabilize Fibrosis and Cirrhosis in Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Patients; 04/04/2018 – ICPT SEES 1Q TOTAL OCALIVA PRESCRIPTIONS FILLED CONSISTENT W/4Q; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT – CONFIRMING PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED 2018 NON-GAAP ADJ. OPER. EXPENSES GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN $390 MLN AND $410 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Had Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investment Securities Available for Sale of $326.1M at March 31; 24/04/2018 – Intercept Pharmaceuticals Appoints Nancy Miller-Rich to Its Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – Intercept Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS PROPOSED $120M OFFERING & CON; 08/05/2018 – INTERCEPT PHARMA 1Q REV. $36.0M, EST. $38.9M

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.38 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) holds 162 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 4,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Exane Derivatives holds 6 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 196,308 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 18,900 shares. Ameritas Investment reported 1,808 shares stake. Hanseatic Management Services has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Sei reported 3,505 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company has invested 0% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Cap Invsts holds 0.01% or 213,137 shares. New York-based Virtu Llc has invested 0.02% in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT).

More notable recent Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intercept Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results, Issues 2019 Financial Guidance and Provides Business Update – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercept: Bears Spike The Ball But May Not Have Even Scored – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Intercept Pharmaceuticals vs. Gilead Sciences – Nasdaq” on May 19, 2019. More interesting news about Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Down on Dismal Interim Data From Mid-Stage NASH Study – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808.