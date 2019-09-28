Honeywell International (HON) Valuation Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Cut Position by $482,328; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Share Price Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Decreased Stake by $5.65 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 54,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The hedge fund held 310,727 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.09 million, down from 365,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 17/04/2018 – NCC LAUNCHES LOOP INDUSTRIES – A TECH COMPANY FOR DIGITAL START-UPS IN THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Pittsburgh Reassess Dist 2011-01, CA Rtg To ‘AA’; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 25/04/2018 – UPS – INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 7,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.21 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 464,425 shares to 6.71 million shares, valued at $87.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Emerging Mkt (VWOB) by 8,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Siriusxm.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

