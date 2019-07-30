Honeywell International (HON) to pay $0.82 on Sep 6, 2019; Utstarcom Holdings – Ordinary Shares (UTSI) SI Increased By 32.65%

Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) is expected to pay $0.82 on Sep 6, 2019. (NYSE:HON) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.82 dividend. Honeywell International Inc’s current price of $174.53 translates into 0.47% yield. Honeywell International Inc’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.95, EST. $1.90; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT DOES NOT RESTRICT HONEYWELL’S ABILITY TO PAY DIVIDENDS, NOR DOES IT CONTAIN FINANCIAL COVENANTS; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery

Utstarcom Holdings Corp – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UTSI) had an increase of 32.65% in short interest. UTSI’s SI was 39,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 32.65% from 29,400 shares previously. With 24,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Utstarcom Holdings Corp – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s short sellers to cover UTSI’s short positions. The SI to Utstarcom Holdings Corp – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.57%. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 1,393 shares traded. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) has declined 33.40% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UTSI News: 08/03/2018 UTStarcom Wins Major Project in India; 09/03/2018 – UTStarcom 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 17/04/2018 – UTStarcom Files 2017 Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom Sees 2Q Rev $23M-$28M; 11/05/2018 – UTStarcom 1Q Net $4.03M; 08/03/2018 – UTStarcom to Pursue Emerging Smart Appliance Market in JV with Leading Appliance Maker; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – WAS CONTRACTED TO HELP BUILD OUT CLASS 5 NEXT GENERATION NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE WITHIN NEW NETWORK FOR BSNL; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM HOLDINGS CORP – ANNOUNCED PROJECT WIN IN INDIA WITH BHARAT SANCHAR NIGAM LIMITED; 08/03/2018 – UTSTARCOM – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO FORM JV WITH ZHEJIANG-BASED DEVELOPER & MANUFACTURER OF REFRIGERATORS IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – UTStarcom Announces SRv6 Router Product Line

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143. $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Deily Linnet F.

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $125.58 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. It has a 18.46 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other clients in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold Honeywell International Inc. shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Ltd has invested 0.52% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 1,486 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. National Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives stated it has 19,771 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Manhattan has 1.57% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.71 million shares. Strs Ohio invested in 753,049 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Eqis Mgmt stated it has 2,797 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1.19 million are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Clark Mgmt Grp owns 2,648 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 205,095 are held by Cambridge. Minneapolis Port Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 1.43% or 36,305 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,278 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.39% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.65 million shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight”. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18700 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure well-known provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company has market cap of $104.00 million. The firm offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It has a 97.33 P/E ratio. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.35 million shares or 8.28% less from 1.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schneider, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,355 shares. 21,290 were reported by Geode Cap Management Limited Liability. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI). The Germany-based Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI). Renaissance Limited Co owns 0% invested in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) for 1.15M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 65,655 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI). Axa holds 15,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 500 shares stake. Northern Trust stated it has 22,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,772 were accumulated by Tower Rech Lc (Trc). Advisory Service Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI).

