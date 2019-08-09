Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose While Sky Investment Group Raised by $340,490 Its Position; As First Solar (FSLR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Luminus Management Has Raised Holding

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.47M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 29/03/2018 – ONTIC – SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH HONEYWELL FOR COCKPIT DISPLAYS; LICENSE COVERS 26 PRODUCT FAMILIES CONSISTING OF 162 LINE REPLACEABLE UNITS; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: 1st Quarter Results

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 8.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 21,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 267,390 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.13M, up from 245,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.5. About 839,927 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – FSLR:MAX $113M CREDIT LINE FOR PHOTOVOLTAIC POWER PLANT IN NSW; 18/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: ENERGIEKONTOR AG: ENERGIEKONTOR ADDS FIRST SOLAR PARK, GARZAU-GARZIN, TO GROUP PORTFOLIO; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO, ADD 500 JOBS; 26/04/2018 – First Solar New Factory Doing So Well It’s Planning Another One; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q EPS 78c; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL TRIPLE COMPANY’S U.S. CAPACITY; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi, Affiliates Report Stake In First Solar; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp, New Jersey-based fund reported 80 shares. Community Serv Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,568 shares. Utah Retirement System reported 15,502 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests owns 2.7% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 258,309 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Covington Cap Management has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Blair William & Co Il holds 0.01% or 15,750 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 66,785 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs holds 9,300 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% stake. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 110 shares. Encompass Limited Liability Com holds 249,390 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. The Maine-based Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has invested 0.04% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Electron Capital Prns Llc stated it has 809,163 shares. Jennison Associate Llc holds 0.01% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) or 117,713 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 366,563 shares to 768,043 shares, valued at $14.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 272,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.29 million shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).