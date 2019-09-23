Honeywell International (HON) Stock Value Rose While First Hawaiian Bank Upped Holding by $395,502; As Apple (AAPL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Decreased by $4.72 Million Its Stake

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 23,946 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 112,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.32 million, down from 136,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 118.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 27/03/2018 – While Apple products still get prominent placement in university bookstores, Google’s low-cost Chromebooks have surged to over half of all computing devices shipped to schools; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Europe Rev $13.85B; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 07/03/2018 – Ireland chooses BNY Mellon to manage Apple escrow fund; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 29/03/2018 – DigiTimes: Visual Photonics VCSEL epi wafer pending Apple validation; 23/04/2018 – Apple Hires Samsung Executive to Lead South Korea Business

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 2,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 16,879 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95M, up from 14,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 5.08 million shares traded or 99.08% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.