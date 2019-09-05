Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose While Pillar Pacific Capital Management Decreased by $323,268 Its Holding; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Valuation Declined, Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Lifted Stake

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 16,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 256,187 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44 million, up from 239,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 911,263 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN STILL SEES EPS GROWTH OF 8%-12% LONG TERM; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 26/04/2018 – Eastman touts 10th anniversary of Eastman Tritan™ copolyester at NPE; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 07/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc analyzed 2,046 shares as the company's stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 56,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 58,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $170.36. About 4.21 million shares traded or 77.61% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.19 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,789 shares to 77,881 shares, valued at $6.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,689 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 11,635 shares to 422,176 shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 11,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,132 shares, and cut its stake in Catchmark Timber Tr Inc (NYSE:CTT).