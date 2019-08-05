Honeywell International (HON) Stock Rose While Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Skylands Capital Cut Union Pac (UNP) Stake as Share Price Rose

Skylands Capital Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 425,125 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.08 million, down from 440,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $5.28 during the last trading session, reaching $168.24. About 1.23M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $164.14. About 1.08 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation accumulated 762,557 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.14% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 750 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,890 shares. Northstar Group Inc invested 0.15% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 49,579 were reported by Crossvault Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.36% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 141,838 shares. Addison Capital holds 0.24% or 1,979 shares. Scotia Cap Inc holds 175,317 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt accumulated 4,561 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability owns 61,141 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,403 shares. Central State Bank And Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 35,429 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny holds 464 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.42 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57M and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Pa Investment Quality Municipal (NQP) by 28,726 shares to 61,452 shares, valued at $812,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 8.84M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 68,556 shares. E&G Advsrs Lp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,500 shares. First Commercial Bank Sioux Falls owns 11,614 shares or 6.61% of their US portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Lc owns 7,394 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Fmr Limited owns 16.22 million shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar holds 9,425 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Wealthquest Corporation invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,982 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 422,474 were accumulated by Davenport Ltd Llc. Cadinha And Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). The Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Financial has invested 1.73% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, De Burlo Group Inc has 0.61% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 18,089 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin has 0.67% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Bollard Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 29,125 shares to 303,525 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 166,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,050 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).