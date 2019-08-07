Honeywell International (HON) Stock Price Rose While Monetary Management Group Lifted Its Stake; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder First National Trust Co Lifted Position

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 1,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 28,179 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 26,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $274.62. About 679,721 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases New Solutions for Accelerating, lnnovating and Enhancing Productivity in the Fab and Lab at SEMICON China 2018; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – STL Today: Thermo Fisher to make $50 million investment, add 80 jobs in St. Louis; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 2,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,960 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 29,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $162.59. About 1.99M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 30,252 shares to 54,734 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,841 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.07% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Com holds 2.03% or 11,715 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset LP holds 0.08% or 25,412 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management holds 0.38% or 48,448 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd reported 8,664 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth holds 0.63% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 17,047 shares. Canal Insurance Com owns 10,900 shares. Eastern Retail Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sandler Cap holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 64,536 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.74% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mutual Of America Llc, a New York-based fund reported 53,723 shares. First Foundation Advsr reported 981 shares. Cap Global invested in 1.27% or 14.67M shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 43,659 shares.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72 million and $252.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,630 shares to 9,735 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,479 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).