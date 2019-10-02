Honeywell International (HON) Shares Rose While Tudor Investment Et Al Lifted by $2.89 Million Its Position; King Street Capital Management LP Lifted Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake

King Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp bought 102,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 222,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.16 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.35. About 1.10M shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES MITIGATING MOST SERVICE-COST INFLATION; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Rev $2.15B; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 450.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought 16,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 20,316 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55M, up from 3,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $161.4. About 3.35M shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – UOP RUSSELL BUSINESS TO PROVIDE A HIGH-RECOVERY CRYOGENIC GAS PROCESSING PLANT TO CAPROCK MIDSTREAM, FOR ITS PECOS BEND FACILITY; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,085 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,144 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 1,842 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0% or 8,145 shares in its portfolio. American Century stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company stated it has 9,930 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Abrams Bison Investments Lc stated it has 8.09% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Caymus Cap Prtn LP holds 3.54% or 104,531 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv reported 60 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.05% or 202,996 shares in its portfolio. 4,880 are owned by Fdx Advisors. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has invested 0.29% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Texas-based Amarillo Bancorp has invested 0.15% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Corecommodity Mngmt holds 0.56% or 6,592 shares in its portfolio. Holt Advsrs Limited Company Dba Holt Limited Partnership holds 0.44% or 10,105 shares in its portfolio.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al, which manages about $21.89B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 28,821 shares to 21,424 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sonic Automotive Incorporated (NYSE:SAH) by 43,513 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,962 shares, and cut its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI).