Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holder Washington Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $313,200

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 900 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314,000, down from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 497,649 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta’s growth muted by moderating make-up sales; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 66.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,904 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 8,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.76 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 27/03/2018 – Global Photonic Sensor Market, 2022 – Key Players are Honeywell International, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.