Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Umb Bank N A Increased Holding; As Shaw Communications (SJR) Share Price Declined, Holder Toron Capital Markets Lowered Stake

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 185.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 68,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 105,161 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.36M, up from 36,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 15,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 53,280 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, down from 68,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.85. About 394,705 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q ADJ. OPER INCOME C$501M, EST. C$502.6M; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 30/04/2018 – Cincinnati Bengals Draft Hometown Pick, The Motz Group and Shaw Sports Turf, to Deliver a High-Performance Synthetic Turf Syste; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Associate holds 1.11M shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 3.71M shares. Notis accumulated 0.96% or 11,600 shares. Orleans Cap La invested in 1,778 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.42% or 8.93 million shares. Zeke Advisors reported 0.21% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Burke Herbert Commercial Bank Communications reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 4,510 were accumulated by Everett Harris & Co Ca. Bath Savings Trust Company holds 0.71% or 20,574 shares. Covington Cap Management accumulated 53,795 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested 2.66% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 41,011 shares stake. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 2.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 355,803 shares. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kistler reported 1,572 shares stake.

Umb Bank N A, which manages about $4.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 32,381 shares, valued at $61.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,379 shares, and cut its stake in Evergy Inc..

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.28 million for 18.38 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 476,057 shares to 486,000 shares, valued at $23.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 1.65 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

