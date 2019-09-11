Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Decreased Holding; As Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Focused Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Position

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $169.61. About 4.12M shares traded or 66.05% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 23/03/2018 – Honeywell Sets Goal to Reduce China Greenhouse Gas Emissions 10 percent per Dollar of Revenue by 2022; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Honeywell’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 46.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 3,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 3,879 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 7,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $99.5. About 1.84 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39B for 21.10 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $176.53 million for 39.48 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares to 902,256 shares, valued at $32.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 60,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).