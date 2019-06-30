Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Ithaka Group Has Upped Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) as Share Value Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.57. About 4.16 million shares traded or 140.01% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 58,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 3.55 million shares traded or 29.52% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT HAS PUT IN PLACE “AGGRESSIVE MITIGATION STRATEGIES” THAT LARGELY OFFSET ANY IMPACT TO CO – CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH DEER JET; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8,010 shares to 100,770 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,689 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bank Na invested 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.14% or 9,642 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Apriem Advsr holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2,912 shares. Dsc Advisors LP holds 1,542 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Clean Yield Group accumulated 4,268 shares. Private Wealth Ltd holds 0.05% or 1,939 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 7,341 shares stake. Fagan Assoc holds 5,525 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sei stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 10,273 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor owns 1.71 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell Introduces New Enterprise Performance Management Software That Will Transform Business Operations – PRNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Honeywell International Inc. (HON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “THE LIST: A look at Charlotte’s top-earning public companies – Charlotte Business Journal” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.98 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “What to watch today: Dow to rise, Iran shoots down US drone, and Slack to debut on NYSE – CNBC” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ServiceNow Inc (NOW) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Qz.com and their article: “Slack’s direct listing on the NYSE is a hit – Quartz” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Trouble Starts Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares to 185,322 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,883 shares, and cut its stake in Square Inc. Class A.