Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Cut Stake by $323,268 as Market Valuation Rose; Donaldson Capital Management Lowered Position in Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) by $1.57 Million

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,583 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99 million, down from 58,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $172.7. About 942,452 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell profit rises 8.4 percent; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 58.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,113 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, down from 9,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $320.68. About 131,761 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 7.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 09/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman, not SpaceX, reported to be at fault for loss of top secret Zuma satellite; 05/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept OKs possible $2.5 bln sale of military drones to Germany; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 08/04/2018 – Probes Point to Northrop Grumman Errors in January Spy-Satellite Failure; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 08/04/2018 – Investigators From Northrop Grumman and U.S. Government Wrapping Up Probes; 28/03/2018 – CORRECT: NORTHROP SAYS POLAND SIGNS LOI FOR IAMD IBCS

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of stock.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 20.76 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 8,906 shares to 58,630 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.64 earnings per share, up 18.07% or $0.71 from last year’s $3.93 per share. NOC’s profit will be $787.87M for 17.28 P/E if the $4.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.30% negative EPS growth.