Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Oxbow Advisors Decreased Stake; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake Upped by Mig Capital Llc

Oxbow Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc sold 7,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,529 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 29,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $176.4. About 1.07M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON); 25/04/2018 – Honeywell lnaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 19/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS

Mig Capital Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 114.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mig Capital Llc bought 344,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 645,044 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.57 million, up from 300,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mig Capital Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 6.14 million shares traded or 59.20% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 18/05/2018 – Agency Spy: Wunderman Seattle Downsizes as T-Mobile Takes More of Its Data and Analytics Work In-House; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS)

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $822.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 14,040 shares to 68,061 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate 6.625 Pfd Ser E Qdi by 65,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Paz George also sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.20 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Honeywell To Release Second Quarter Financial Results And Hold Its Investor Conference Call On Thursday, July 18 – PRNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell And SmartSky Bring Unparalleled Connectivity To North American Airlines Using 5G Technologies – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Mig Capital Llc, which manages about $655.21 million and $737.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 720,280 shares to 16.28 million shares, valued at $57.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc by 86,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07M shares, and cut its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

