Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Upped Its Stake; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Market Value Rose While Nottingham Advisors Increased Its Holding

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,268 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, up from 57,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $177.14. About 2.05 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION FY DIV/SHR 32 RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – INDIA’S HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 583.7 MLN RUPEES VS 218.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares to 155,010 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,027 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Co stated it has 0.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 0.44% or 4,450 shares. Principal Gru Inc holds 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 2.03 million shares. First Dallas Incorporated holds 3,650 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. The Idaho-based Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id has invested 0.08% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Putnam Invests Limited holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 2.83M shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department reported 2,973 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.28% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 1.38M were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Johnson Fincl Grp invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Brookmont Capital Mngmt has invested 2.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Live Your Vision Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Company holds 4,542 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 821 shares. Carlson holds 0.28% or 7,081 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. 4,234 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) shares with value of $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F.

