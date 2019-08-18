Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Highland Capital Management Trimmed Stake as Shares Rose; Symmetry Peak Management Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $3.46 Million as Shares Declined

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 2,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,469 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 10,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 380% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 24,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80 million shares traded or 19.10% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.53 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6,252 shares to 16,903 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).