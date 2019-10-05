Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Griffin Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $426,648 as Valuation Rose; As Ladder Cap (LADR) Market Valuation Declined, Fj Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.35 Million

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ladder Cap Corp (LADR) by 140.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 84,677 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% . The hedge fund held 145,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, up from 60,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ladder Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 346,293 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 7.43% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys Into Ladder Capital Class A; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q Net $67.8M

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 2,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 42,119 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.35 million, down from 44,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANNED HOMES SPIN IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis as Next Chief Fincl Officer; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organi; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93 million and $785.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc. by 3,395 shares to 5,795 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 14,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.54 in 2019Q1.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 173,778 shares to 492,000 shares, valued at $17.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 100,168 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,000 shares, and cut its stake in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR).