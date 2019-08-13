Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Raised Its Position; As Umb Finl (UMBF) Valuation Declined, Paragon Capital Management Upped Stake

First National Bank Of Hutchinson increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 52.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson bought 2,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 7,887 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 5,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $168.98. About 1.26 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.85-EPS $8.05; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Declines to Comment on Honeywell (HON) Speculation, Doesn’t Comment on Rumors in the Marketplace – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 22,799 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 4.22% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in UMB Financial; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Net $56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker has 0.17% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 484,186 shares. The Massachusetts-based Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Communication Ltd Co has invested 0.87% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Torch Wealth Management Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 1,987 shares. Luminus Mgmt Ltd Company reported 224,500 shares. Element Capital Ltd Liability reported 19,851 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Trexquant Limited Partnership has 33,088 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Estabrook Cap Mngmt owns 112,847 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Natl Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 86,277 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Lc stated it has 57,408 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc reported 0.12% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Colony Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 8,161 shares. Hanson & Doremus Invest has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Intrust Bancshares Na has 0.43% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,617 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $46,987 activity.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 76,236 shares to 3,432 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,997 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).