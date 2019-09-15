Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder First National Bank Of Hutchinson Has Cut Stake by $482,328 as Shares Rose; Chartist Holds Position in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW)

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 2,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,115 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $893,000, down from 7,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59M shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $541.52. About 396,536 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,464 were reported by Bkd Wealth Lc. First Republic Investment Mgmt reported 619,561 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 1,721 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 5,057 shares. First Retail Bank And Trust Of Newtown invested in 30,187 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.06% or 67,239 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 3,350 shares. 104,554 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Company. Bessemer has invested 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested in 0.24% or 96,146 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management stated it has 0.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 2,089 were reported by Riggs Asset Managment. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,890 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 145 shares. Monetary Group Inc owns 26,185 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Sirios Management Ltd Partnership reported 3.85% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 75 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 2,109 shares in its portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 2,280 were accumulated by Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability. Aperio Gru Ltd Company has 67,199 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). West Oak Capital Lc reported 3,407 shares. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.72% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Td Asset Incorporated reported 82,967 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. First Eagle Inv holds 5,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp holds 2,602 shares. King Luther Capital Management has invested 0.2% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15 shares to 375 shares, valued at $710.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Industrial Se (XLI) by 376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,460 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM).