Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $724,536 as Stock Rose; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Valuation Declined, Marco Investment Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 112,538 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, down from 116,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.23 million shares traded or 25.57% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 660.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 20,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 23,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 3,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $155.2. About 11.73 million shares traded or 76.34% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – Salesforce: to Significantly Increase Frances Headcount, Real Estate Footprint, Data Center Capacity; 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is known for his social activism and is one of most outspoken business leaders promoting work and pay equality; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – IBISWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $560.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,045 shares to 2,004 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 8,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,727 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc by 4,760 shares to 90,560 shares, valued at $8.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 18,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

