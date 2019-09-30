Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $724,536 as Share Price Rose; Harber Asset Management Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Raised as Shares Declined

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 14.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 25,486 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 205,108 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.72M, up from 179,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.3. About 7.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS- OATH AND VERIZON HAVE TAKEN AN OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MOVIEPASS THROUGH EQUITY IN HMNY IN CONNECTION WITH TRANSACTION; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 112,538 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65M, down from 116,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $168.04. About 2.51M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – IN QTR, ORGANIC SALES GREW 5 PERCENT, DRIVEN BY STRONG DEMAND FOR ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT FOR COMMERCIAL AVIATION; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $358.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,822 shares to 99,020 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 24,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,786 shares, and cut its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 43,870 shares to 436,365 shares, valued at $12.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 7,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 626,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK).