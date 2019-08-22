Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; Delta Capital Management Has Raised Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Holding by $1.73 Million; Shares Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 116,702 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.55M, down from 119,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $163.38. About 1.39 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SEGMENT MARGIN 19.3% – 19.6%; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 19,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 46,152 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24M, up from 27,117 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $82.34. About 1.23M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London; 22/03/2018 – Alta Energy Completes Zero Energy Retrofit of Amenities Building at Santa Clara Office Park; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 10/04/2018 – PGIM Investments enters the active ETF market with fixed income strategy; 17/04/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINL AUM $1.156T AS AT MARCH 31; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Wisconsin youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 579,654 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com holds 326 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 7,571 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Llc owns 48,445 shares. 40,928 are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co. M Hldg Securities invested in 0.21% or 9,662 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckingham Management Inc holds 0.3% or 16,382 shares in its portfolio. 16,949 are held by Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Limited invested in 283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt Gru Inc owns 600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Co owns 22,359 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company has 15,054 shares. Dean Investment Associate Ltd holds 24,307 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Plante Moran Financial Advsr Limited has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Cap Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,471 shares. France-based Capital Fund Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 20,730 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Inc accumulated 0.16% or 6,792 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Eagle Ridge Mngmt holds 0.05% or 2,266 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Harvest Cap Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Curbstone Financial Mgmt holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 10,304 shares. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.3% or 6,700 shares. Coastline Trust has 0.49% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alexandria Capital holds 0.19% or 8,075 shares.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $999.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10,656 shares to 344,811 shares, valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 18,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

