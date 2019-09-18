Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Bank Of Hawaii Boosted Its Stake by $708,702; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Boosted Its Mercadolibre (MELI) Stake by $50.32 Million as Market Value Rose

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 65,566 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, up from 61,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $166.16. About 489,431 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 17/05/2018 – Viasat’s Fast Ka-Band In-flight Internet Service Available to More Global Business Aircraft Through Expanded Relationship with Honeywell GoDirect Cabin Services; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell: Gili Appointment Effective June 1; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 15/05/2018 – Van Ness Feldman Welcomes Former Honeywell Executive Eric C. Wagner to Firm as Senior Policy Advisor; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 38.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 82,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 297,364 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.92M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $539.52. About 218,459 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 24/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 08/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE SAYS ON MARCH 7, CO ENTERED PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS WITH SEVERAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Davy Asset Limited accumulated 4,529 shares. Baldwin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edgemoor Advsrs accumulated 1,373 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 5,784 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Stephens Ar stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Barometer Mgmt accumulated 24,095 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 395,614 shares. Carret Asset Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 13,791 shares. Farmers State Bank reported 14,297 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.01% or 12,887 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 1,033 shares. 562 were reported by Winch Advisory Ser Limited Company. Moreover, Sfmg Ltd has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VTV) by 8,169 shares to 548,736 shares, valued at $60.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Msci (IEMG) by 24,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,864 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

