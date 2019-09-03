Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Lowered Position; Price T Rowe Associates Increased Western Digital (WDC) Position by $82.16 Million; Stock Rose

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 66.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc bought 1.71M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.02M, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $56.83. About 2.56 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital Targets At Least 50% of Repurchases for Rest of Current Fiscal Quarter; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Western Digital Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 1.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q REV. 6.4B RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.38 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

