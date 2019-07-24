Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Trimmed Holding; Dodge & Cox Lowered Its Stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by $4.09 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 102,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 49.41 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, down from 49.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.27. About 3.39M shares traded or 0.37% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 25/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Major Oil Companies, Acorn International, and AstraZeneca Trade Actively; 16/04/2018 – G1 Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of G1T38 in Combination with Tagrisso for EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC 1Q Net Pft $340M; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 1.4B RUPEES; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – LEVEL OF EXTERNALISATION REVENUE, DIVESTMENT TIMING AND INVESTMENT IN LAUNCHES IMPACTED OVERALL RESULTS; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca 1Q Core Operating Profit $896M; 03/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; AstraZeneca, Toyota Trade Actively; 18/05/2018 – Astra Heart Drug’s Slide Pulls Spotlight Away From New Products; 14/03/2018 – Former AstraZeneca Leader Becomes President of Delta Point, Inc; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 972,410 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY SEGMENT MARGIN 19.2 PCT VS 18.8 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as Pres and CEO of Homes Business; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 46.38% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AZN’s profit will be $964.25M for 27.21 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.78% negative EPS growth.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 248,000 shares to 129.00 million shares, valued at $1.56B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 4.73 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

