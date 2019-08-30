Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Has Decreased Position by $1.62 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Pacific Global Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Holding

Pacific Global Investment Management Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 126.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Global Investment Management Company bought 1,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,236 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, up from 988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $1788.28. About 539,554 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – April begins with a market sell-off. The major indexes are all lower, as Amazon puts pressure on the tech sector; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 21/04/2018 – The folks at Amazon have been coming up with some pretty wild ideas for patents. Here’s a sampling; 27/03/2018 – High stakes Amazon places its […]; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 19/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy have announced a new Fire TV Edition smart TVs; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $165.53. About 302,115 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc TEMP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON.WI); 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.59 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.