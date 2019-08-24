Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Armstrong Shaw Associates Cut Its Position by $1.62 Million; Franklin Resources Maintains Holding in Mccormick & Co (MKC)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc sold 10,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 25,148 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 35,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.03M shares traded or 75.13% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Honeywell at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.07 million, up from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 541,759 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Sees FY18 EPS $6.85-EPS $6.95; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q EPS $3.18; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – McCormick Media LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In tronc

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,208 shares to 9.35 million shares, valued at $747.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr by 245,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 19.46 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.