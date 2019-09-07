Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed Stake by $2.02 Million; As Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) Market Valuation Rose, Jbf Capital Has Cut Position

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 12,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 160,611 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52M, down from 173,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell Provides Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant And Connected Plant Technology To Caprock Midstream, LLC; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.1; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 04/05/2018 – HON NAMES RABILLER AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS CEO SPEAKING ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE REDUCED JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has invested 0.86% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Shufro Rose And Comm Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Marathon Capital Mgmt reported 3,416 shares. Baxter Bros owns 41,032 shares. Rowland And Company Counsel Adv has 3,733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Portland Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.29% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macquarie Group Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mcrae Capital Management accumulated 3,051 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1,416 shares stake. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 28,679 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Hartwell J M Lp holds 4,600 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 11,076 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 0.54% or 32,799 shares. Lpl Lc invested in 312,836 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 12,734 are held by Acg Wealth.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 10,349 shares to 123,571 shares, valued at $21.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,776 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Has Got What It Takes To Be An Attractive Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 75,059 shares. First Republic Investment Management holds 0.08% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 382,973 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 2.44M shares. Adage Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 1.04M shares in its portfolio. Franklin invested in 0.05% or 2.56 million shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Limited reported 152,780 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc owns 170,300 shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Incorporated Limited owns 3.28 million shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 115,748 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.2% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 68,533 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 6,409 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 4,600 shares. 1,444 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma.