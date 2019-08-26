Honeywell International (HON) Shareholder Agf Investments America Has Increased Its Holding; Johnston Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $1.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 4,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 64,840 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03 million, up from 59,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83 million shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 1,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 43,686 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 41,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $6.41 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 4.34M shares traded or 88.50% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach To Produce Cleaner-Burning Transportation Fuels Using Honeywell Technologies; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 1,697 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 7,300 are held by Blume Management Inc. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsr has 0.05% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 759 shares. Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research holds 0.47% or 528,393 shares in its portfolio. 50,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Casualty Com. Sabal, Florida-based fund reported 7,871 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 36,500 shares. Alexandria Cap Llc, Virginia-based fund reported 8,075 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 0.04% or 3,217 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership has 8.47M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 38,646 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson holds 0.74% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,887 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.42% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 991,661 shares.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International: I Revise My Prior View – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trex Co. Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 20,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,029 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) reported 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 14,990 were accumulated by Harding Loevner Lp. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.6% or 252,354 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd reported 4,508 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 1.35% or 8.39 million shares. British Columbia Mngmt holds 1.03% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 508,379 shares. 3,256 were reported by M&R Management. 9,622 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams. 18 were reported by Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company. Etrade Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 53,001 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 0.29% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 13,269 shares. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Greenleaf, a Michigan-based fund reported 13,385 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 8,361 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 80,805 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3,960 shares to 197,455 shares, valued at $18.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,359 shares, and cut its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR).