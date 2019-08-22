Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose While Highstreet Asset Management Decreased Its Holding; Sns Financial Group Lowered Its Holding in Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) by $4.34 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 25,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 125,058 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 150,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $162.86. About 970,351 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 97.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 36,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118,000, down from 37,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $137.35. About 11.75M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – IBI Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) to Contribute Tech to Open-Source Hardware Community, Honeywell (NYSE: $HON) Announces New Suite of Solutions for Smart Buildings – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.26 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Grp Ltd Llc owns 8,161 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. South State Corp accumulated 76,573 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.08% or 23,133 shares. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.54% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has 680,634 shares. 19,872 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Mgmt Ltd Co. Heritage Investors Management holds 67,066 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 74,353 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,953 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 1.17M shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 1.07% or 23,515 shares. Pennsylvania Com accumulated 15,410 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 4,232 shares in its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mngmt has 116,702 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Sandler Cap Mgmt owns 31,240 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8,036 shares to 17,238 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 6,272 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,042 shares. Monetary Management Grp has 5.54% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). California-based Osborne Prns Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Papp L Roy & has 202,837 shares. Smith Asset Management Gp LP holds 1.45 million shares. Bonness Enterp reported 56,700 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invs Limited Com reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Merchants owns 78,294 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 346,565 shares stake. Verity Verity Limited Liability Co accumulated 105,439 shares. Farr Miller Washington Llc Dc holds 4.17% or 414,611 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 91,502 shares. Alley Co Ltd Company stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 189.07 million are owned by Ww Invsts.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.