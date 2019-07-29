Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose While Ecofin LTD Decreased Its Position; Hood River Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Hexcel (HXL) by $7.58 Million as Market Value Declined

Hood River Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc sold 109,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,464 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.30M, down from 432,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.22. About 279,052 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Adj EPS $2.64-Adj EPS $2.76; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 6,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 22,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $174.59. About 1.29M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 18/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REPORTS ALESSANDRO GILI AS CFO FOR TRANSPORTATION; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 06/04/2018 – Honeywell Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Honeywell in $1.5B, 364-Day Credit Pac; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES NEFKENS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF HOMES BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.72 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: IBM, HON, PM, MS, BAC – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Honeywell Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Cuts Guidance – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Be Your Next Stock Pick? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “HONEYWELL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Honeywell International Inc. – HON – Business Wire” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Honeywell Rocketed 32% in the First Half – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 94,097 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 375,100 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd holds 0.41% or 6,960 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs invested in 44,701 shares. Suncoast Equity Management accumulated 5.51% or 156,335 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd reported 39 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 36,774 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Indiana-based First Financial In has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Carlson LP holds 0.33% or 116,912 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank has 0.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Maryland Capital Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,824 shares. 4,389 are owned by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. The Illinois-based Barbara Oil has invested 1.51% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Northrock Prns Lc has 0.31% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 7,336 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $74.88 million for 23.64 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hexcel to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hexcel Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.