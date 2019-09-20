Honeywell International (HON) Share Value Rose While Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Bank Of Montreal Stake in Maximus (MMS) Has Raised as Shares Rose

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 2,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 54,229 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, down from 57,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 3.22M shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Michael G. Nefkens as President and CEO of Homes Business; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 29/05/2018 – Honeywell’s New Connected, Wearable Detector Enhances Safety For Workers In Dangerous Confined Spaces; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 42.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 5,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,223 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.40 million, up from 13,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 681,242 shares traded or 127.60% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 29/03/2018 – Maximus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at State Healthcare IT Connect Summit; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS – IT HAS BEEN AWARDED FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT RENEWAL FOR DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT SERVICES (DES) PROGRAM BY AUSTRALIAN DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.045 per Share; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $118.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aphria Inc (Call) by 109,700 shares to 121,500 shares, valued at $852,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 744,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO).

