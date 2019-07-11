Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose While Winslow Capital Management Decreased Position by $6.77 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake Maintained by Qci Asset Management Inc

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International (HON) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 42,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.62 million, down from 1.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $174.46. About 1.58 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 16/04/2018 – Bombardier’s Singapore Service Centre Completes its First Ka-band High-speed Internet Installation on In-service Global 6000 Aircraft; 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – GKN AEROSPACE HAS BEEN SELECTED BY HONEYWELL AS A GLOBAL CHANNEL PARTNER; 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL PENSION PLAN 110% FUNDED; MOVING MORE TO FIXED INCOME; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance

Qci Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc bought 3,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,519 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.69M, up from 41,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $6.54 during the last trading session, reaching $301.43. About 1.53 million shares traded or 66.36% up from the average. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-; 19/03/2018 – With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY THEY WILL MEET ICER’S RECOMMENDED PRICE; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alnylam Completes Enrollment in Phase III Study of Lumasiran – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events this week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Regeneron Can Take Its Sad Song And Make It (Much) Better – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Tumbled 12% in May – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Decision Day For Regeneron-Sanofi, Vermillion Offering, PDL BioPharma CFO to Depart – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canopy Growth Corp by 125,788 shares to 235,944 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc by 69,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,900 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 20.97 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 2.25 million shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $410.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 69,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.85M shares, and has risen its stake in Ferrari Nv.