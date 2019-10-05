Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose While Sit Investment Associates Has Cut Its Holding by $1.34 Million; Miles Capital Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 129,705 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.65M, down from 137,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Honeywell Automation India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms Timing of Spinoffs; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) by 206.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,381 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 1,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.69. About 2.15 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s massive burger change won’t impact the Big Mac – and it reveals the fast-food giant’s biggest challenge; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 24/05/2018 – McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) CEO Enrique Hernandez Hosts Annual Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO SAYS BREAKFAST WAS COMPETITIVE IN U.S. IN 1Q; 16/03/2018 – McDonald’s Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Prudential holds 732,889 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Fiduciary holds 0.69% or 127,122 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability has 660,269 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 0.19% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 26,169 shares. 9,882 were reported by S&Co. Westover Cap holds 1.16% or 11,347 shares. 5,064 were reported by Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation. Godsey Gibb Associate holds 6,230 shares. West Oak Cap Llc owns 1,625 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania Trust stated it has 0.84% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 2,600 were reported by Van Strum & Towne. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.46% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,545 shares to 39,850 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 22,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust stated it has 480,173 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,049 shares. Cv Starr & reported 5.42% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.06% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Woodley Farra Manion Port Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 4.09% or 232,333 shares. Moon Capital Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 582,075 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc reported 2,484 shares. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability reported 1,600 shares. Moreover, Citizens & Northern has 0.83% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Edgestream Prns Lp reported 2,035 shares. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,413 shares. Forbes J M & Comm Limited Liability Partnership invested in 54,963 shares. 3,895 are held by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co.