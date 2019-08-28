Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose While Miles Capital Has Lifted by $366,086 Its Holding; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) as Market Valuation Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.73. About 2.06 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO GRANTED ACCREDITATION FOR AUTOHAUL; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.5 billion; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Driverless Trains Advance, Projects on Track — Commodity Comment; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 15/05/2018 – Rio Tinto warns of threat from rising costs and resource nationalism; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales

Miles Capital Inc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 79.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc bought 2,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,221 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, up from 2,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.57. About 1.80M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 13/03/2018 – HON:CARDINAL MIDSTREAM II TO USE UOP RUSSELL MODULAR CRYOGENIC; 30/05/2018 – Romania’s OMV Petrom to Use Honeywell Connected Plant to Improve Reliability of Refinery Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Iron ore shipment surge widens spread between seaborne, port prices – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “How Will The Recent Decline In RIO’s Iron Ore Output Guidance Affect The Company’s Stock Valuation? – Forbes” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rio Tinto: We Need To See An Improvement In Metal Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,805 shares to 33,287 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).