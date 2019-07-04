Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose While Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered by $4.02 Million Its Stake; United Nat Food Com (UNFI) Holder Winslow Asset Management Lifted Its Position

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in United Nat Food Inc Com (UNFI) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 54,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 262,140 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 208,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in United Nat Food Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.77M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 166,646 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 09/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; RATING HOLD; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94, REV VIEW $9.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Starco Brands and Nation’s Largest Health Food Distributor UNFI Expand Distribution of Breathe(TM) Cleaning Products; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL 2Q EPS 99C; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods 2Q Net $50.5M

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 16.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 25,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,058 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87M, down from 150,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $178.4. About 1.06M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Lewis to Serve in Interim Role as VP, Corporate Finance, Until Aug. 3; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc Com (NYSE:PHM) by 16,872 shares to 586,753 shares, valued at $16.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,410 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. The insider Deily Linnet F sold $629,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telus Corp. (NYSE:TU) by 369,828 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $49.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 130,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp. (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51 billion for 21.44 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.