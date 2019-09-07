Honeywell International (HON) Position Maintained by Sky Investment Group Llc; Voloridge Investment Management Has Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $14.87 Million as Share Price Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc bought 2,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 5,941 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 3,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $171.16. About 3.30M shares traded or 36.51% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace to Collaborate with Honeywell for Optical Communication DataLinks Products; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY View To Sales $42.7B-$43.5B

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 105,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 228,999 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.31M, down from 334,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY)

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.35B for 13.02 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

