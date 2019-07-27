Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Ecofin LTD Trimmed Its Stake by $952,108; As Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Share Price Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Upped Its Holding

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System bought 25,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 171,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Invesco Mortgage Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 582,058 shares traded. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has risen 0.62% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical IVR News: 18/04/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc: Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – INVESCO MORTGAGE 1Q ECONOMIC RETURN -4.2%; 26/03/2018 – Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd: Dividend Declaration; 02/05/2018 – Invesco Technology Adds Adobe, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s); 06/03/2018 – Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 18/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Sel Tst: Dividend Declaration; 02/04/2018 – Invesco Advisers Announces Officer Changes for all Invesco Closed-End Funds; 03/04/2018 – FITCH ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME ‘BBB-F’ RATING TO INVESCO INDIA BOND FUND

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 6,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,902 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 22,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.61. About 1.75 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 26/04/2018 – CB Process Instrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Mobile Solutions To Help Retailers Improve Store Operations And Deliver A Seamless Shopping Experience; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CFO SAYS CAPEX DOWN $30M IN 1Q FROM YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

Investors sentiment increased to 2.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold IVR shares while 38 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 84.42 million shares or 18.36% more from 71.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 450 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 170,519 shares. Sigma Planning stated it has 27,636 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 115,535 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 13.06 million shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,835 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc owns 0% invested in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) for 2,725 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 76,742 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 81,600 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 1.66 million shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR). Burney invested in 95,949 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 47,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 47,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 43,823 shares.

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 115,627 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $16.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,912 shares, and cut its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

