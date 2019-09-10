Honeywell International (HON) Market Valuation Rose While Adams Express Company Upped Its Holding; Lord Abbett & Company Has Trimmed Its Agilent Technologies Com (A) Holding by $1.03 Million as Stock Value Declined

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 12,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 104,984 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44 million, down from 117,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.39. About 1.07M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 30/03/2018 – FTC: Agilent Technologies, Inc., In the Matter of; 30/05/2018 – AGILENT TO ACQUIRE ULTRA SCIENTIFIC ASSETS: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies to Enhance Lab Informatics with Acquisition of Genohm; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 18/05/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Webcasts for the Investment Community; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 26/04/2018 – Agilent Expands Portfolio of In Situ Hybridization Probes for Clinical Testing; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 21,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 203,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26M, up from 181,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $169.23. About 1.17M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc.: Doc re Form 10-Q; 07/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco studying chem plant addition at Port Arthur refinery; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream lll, LLC; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL RAISES 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Solutions To The Most Overlooked Part Of Aerospace: The Ground; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 6.17% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.81 per share. A’s profit will be $254.79 million for 21.63 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.16% EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc Com (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 103,402 shares to 496,336 shares, valued at $34.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaris Oilfield Infrstr Inc Com Cl A by 129,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 19,200 shares to 87,200 shares, valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).